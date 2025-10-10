China, Spain hold trade and investment event, calling for closer cooperation

China and Spain held a trade and investment matching conference on Thursday in Madrid, during which both sides called for stronger bilateral economic and trade cooperation and reaffirmed their support for free trade, according to the website of China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Friday.

The conference, jointly organized by MOFCOM and Spain's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business, was held against the backdrop of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries this year. During the event, more than 300 representatives from Chinese and Spanish companies and business associations gathered to network, exchange ideas, and explore cooperation opportunities, according to the MOFCOM.

At the event, Ling Ji, vice minister of commerce and deputy China international trade representative, said that the jointly held conference is a concrete measure to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

Ling noted that in the current context of rising protectionism and unilateralism and the disruption of the international economic and trade order, holding such a large-scale trade and business-matching event is no easy task. This not only demonstrates the vitality, potential of bilateral economic, and trade cooperation, but also strongly affirms China and Spain's firm commitment to and confidence in supporting free trade, the Chinese official said.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Spain. Ling said that over the past two decades, the two countries have continuously expanded areas of cooperation, explored innovative ways to collaborate, and tapped the potential for deeper engagement, building dynamic and resilient supply chain partnerships.

China will step up its procurement of Spanish agricultural and food products, promote innovation in trade models, expand imports from Spain through cross-border e-commerce, and strengthen two-way investment, Ling said.

Maria Amparo López Senovilla, Spain's Secretary of State for Trade, said at the event that in recent years, trade and investment cooperation between Spain and China has developed vigorously, reflecting Spanish companies' confidence in China's economic prospects, according to the MOFCOM.

The Spanish official noted that Spain is willing to deepen trade and investment cooperation with China in the fields of renewable energy and the digital economy. She also emphasized that Spain firmly supports free trade and the establishment of a transparent and fair international trade order, according to the MOFCOM.

With a favorable business environment and a stable economy, Spain welcomes Chinese companies to invest and operate in the country, the Spanish official said.

Also at the event, Chinese and Spanish companies held sector-specific discussions and matchmaking activities in areas including agricultural and food products, the green economy, advanced manufacturing, and service trade. The two sides also signed a total of nine trade and investment cooperation agreements during the event.

