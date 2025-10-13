An impressive 'report card' for women's development

People's Daily Online) 16:50, October 13, 2025

In 1995, the United Nations Fourth World Conference on Women was successfully held in Beijing. Over the past three decades, the conference's spirit has continued to shine with renewed brilliance through the test of time and practice.

In China, a total of 690 million women have stepped into moderate prosperity in all respects. The average life expectancy for women has reached 80.9 years, and their role in "holding up half the sky" is being more fully demonstrated across various fields than ever before.

In 2025, China hosted the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing. Looking back over the past 30 years, China's remarkable achievements in women's development are especially impressive. Check out this "report card" of achievements!

(Intern Yu Yiran contributed to this story. )

