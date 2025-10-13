Interview: Global leaders' meeting in Beijing a key platform to advance women's empowerment, says Egyptian official

Xinhua) 14:50, October 13, 2025

Amal Amaar, president of Egypt's National Council for Women (NCW), speaks during an exclusive interview with Xinhua in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

CAIRO, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing represents a golden opportunity for countries worldwide to exchange experience and advance women's empowerment, said an Egyptian official.

Shortly before attending the meeting, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Amal Amaar, president of Egypt's National Council for Women (NCW), told Xinhua that the event would provide a valuable platform for participants to review achievements, share challenges and explore solutions.

Amaar expressed high expectations for the Beijing gathering, hoping it will outline a new global agenda for promoting women's rights, similar to the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action adopted in 1995.

"Thirty years have passed since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action laid the foundation for global legislative efforts to strengthen and protect women's rights," she said.

The meeting, she added, comes at a time when the world is undergoing dramatic economic, political, digital and technological transformations.

Amaar stressed that the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action served as a roadmap guiding countries in their efforts to empower women.

Highlighting the strong ties between Egypt and China, Amaar noted that bilateral cooperation has driven remarkable progress in Egypt's technical and vocational education sector.

She said that Chinese vocational training programs for women have helped enhance their professional skills, improve employment prospects, and strengthen financial independence by better preparing them for the labor market.

Amaar also praised China's economic development, saying it has significantly benefited women. "China has successfully broken educational stereotypes by opening technical schools in fields such as agriculture, construction and e-commerce to economically empower women," she added.

Amaar affirmed that Egypt is now witnessing a "golden era" for women, supported by the 2014 Constitution, which established a strong legislative and legal framework to safeguard women's rights and achievements.

She noted progress across various sectors, particularly in political participation. "Egypt has made remarkable advances in women's political empowerment, achieving an unprecedented 27 percent representation in parliament and 14 percent in the Senate," she said.

The current parliament, she added, has passed several laws to uphold women's rights, including measures to prevent female circumcision, combat harassment and protect inheritance rights.

In terms of economic empowerment, Amaar highlighted Egypt's significant progress in integrating women into small and medium-sized enterprises and preparing them to enter the formal labor market.

She cited the "Tahwisha" program, a pioneering digital savings and lending initiative that enables women in remote and rural areas to open bank accounts, save money and access loans to start small businesses. "This program has greatly contributed to the economic empowerment of Egyptian women," she said.

Amaar also expressed appreciation for the Global Governance Initiative, saying that "in a just world, women are the first to benefit," as they are often disproportionately affected by conflicts, disputes and economic crises.

"If we live in a fairer world that upholds genuine values and rejects double standards, it will lead to global peace, which ultimately serves the interests of women," she added.

