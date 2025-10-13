Feature: A decade in China fuels Namibian woman's journey of learning, ambition

WINDHOEK, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- After more than a decade of living, studying, and traveling in China, 32-year-old Namibian urban planning expert Rosalia Shiweva has returned home with a master's degree, entrepreneurial drive, and a unique perspective on global development.

Shiweva, who recently founded the Global Mindset Coaching Academy, a learning platform, told Xinhua that her years in China, including time spent in cities such as Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Beijing, have fundamentally shaped her personal and professional journey.

She first moved to China to study Mandarin (standard Chinese language) for a year before pursuing bachelor's and master's degrees in urban planning, with a focus on the engineering and spatial organization of rural and urban land.

"After my experience in China, I decided to relocate back home, and now I plough back into my community," she said. For Shiweva, her time in China was an opportunity to explore her talents, build professional networks, and grow her career. The skills she gained abroad, including public speaking, teaching Mandarin, digital media, and presentations, now form the backbone of her academy's curriculum.

She said her studies and training in China contributed immensely to her personal development and boosted her confidence as a young African woman.

"I would say that experience has been very pivotal in my journey. I also had time to engage and network with different women in China who helped me become the author of my very first book," she said.

Her experiences ranged from observing street-level business practices to connecting with people from across the world, shaping her outlook on a larger scale.

On Africa-China educational cooperation, Shiweva emphasized its importance in empowering more African women to pursue self-development and leadership. She said China offers a perspective of "far futuristic development" rooted in thousands of years of history.

"When it comes to an African woman moving to China, it is one of the key opportunities," she said, highlighting the value of learning about Chinese governance, policies, and women's growing roles in business and organizations.

"You are inspired by different women who are taking up space, whether in organizations, education, or business," she added, calling for continued collaboration so that African and Chinese women can inspire one another.

Reflecting on the upcoming Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the 1995 World Conference on Women, Shiweva linked the event to a local milestone: Namibia's election of its first female president.

"It is a very pivotal testament to women's leadership, whereby women can continue taking up space," she said.

She encouraged women to keep exploring and growing professionally, stressing collaboration rather than competition. "It does not mean that when women take up space, we are not empowering our male counterparts. We can co-exist with our male leaders as well," she said.

Shiweva also drew inspiration from a famous Chinese saying she encountered at the Great Wall: "Those who do not make their way to the Great Wall are not true heroes." For her, the saying is not just about the Great Wall itself; it speaks to the courage of those who dare to take bold steps, and it resonates deeply with women's call to claim leadership and space in society with resilience and determination.

"If you do not take steps to get to the Great Wall, you have not really done a lot of hard work in life. Continue taking your steps. And as you continue, understand that hard work will pay off," she said.

