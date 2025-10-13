Interview: Former UNESCO chief calls on China to continue leading global efforts on gender equality

Xinhua) 14:51, October 13, 2025

PARIS, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- As world leaders and senior officials gather in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women on Oct. 13-14, Irina Bokova, former UNESCO director-general, called for renewed commitment to gender equality and voiced hope that China will continue to play a leadership role in this global endeavor.

"As the world faces economic uncertainty, climate crises, conflicts and deepening inequality, recommitting to gender equality is critical for building a just and sustainable future," Bokova said in a written interview with Xinhua ahead of the high-level gathering.

The summit marks the 30th anniversary of the landmark 1995 World Conference on Women, also held in the Chinese capital, which adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

As a delegate to the 1995 conference, Bokova said it was groundbreaking in emphasizing the role of women in conflicts and crises, paving the way for the UN Security Council's adoption of Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security in 2000.

She also praised the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action as a "turning point" that recognized the "full potential of women and girls" as "a powerful and essential component of successful, sustainable development."

Pointing to China's past role as a model for its future efforts, she said, "I have witnessed the leadership of China in the adoption of these major United Nations documents."

She highlighted China's recent progress in advancing gender equality, citing the white paper China's Achievements in Women's Well-Rounded Development in the New Era, which showcases "major progress" in promoting gender equality and women's empowerment.

She added that China has achieved near gender parity in higher education.

Despite such advances, systemic inequalities worldwide continue to hold back women's and girls' full participation, leadership and empowerment, Bokova said.

Globally, 10 percent of women remain in extreme poverty, over 600 million women and girls live in conflict-affected areas, and violence, discrimination and economic inequality continue to persist, she said, adding that climate-related stressors like floods, droughts and extreme heat are worsening, with women often the first to feel the impact.

In light of these challenges, Bokova expressed her hope that the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women will "reconfirm the Beijing Platform's commitment as well as UNSC Resolution 1325, and once again prioritize the link between women, peace and security."

"I believe this is the purpose of this conference, and I hope China will continue to play a leadership role in many of these areas that need political commitment, solidarity and action," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)