Int'l guests deliver speeches at opening ceremony of Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:12, October 13, 2025

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Icelandic President Halla Tomasdottir delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Prime Minister of Mozambique Maria Benvinda Levi delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

President of the Commonwealth of Dominica Sylvanie Burton delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Sima Bahous, UN Under-Secretary General and UN Women Executive Director, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

