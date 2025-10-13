Int'l guests deliver speeches at opening ceremony of Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
Icelandic President Halla Tomasdottir delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
Prime Minister of Mozambique Maria Benvinda Levi delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
President of the Commonwealth of Dominica Sylvanie Burton delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
Sima Bahous, UN Under-Secretary General and UN Women Executive Director, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
Photos
