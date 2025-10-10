Israeli gov't approves Gaza ceasefire deal

Xinhua) 15:15, October 10, 2025

JERUSALEM, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Israeli government on early Friday approved a ceasefire deal with Hamas to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of all remaining hostages.

Under the terms of the agreement, a copy of which was obtained by Xinhua, the ceasefire is now in effect.

"The government now approved the framework for the release of all the hostages -- both the living and the deceased," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

The deal gained enough votes, though pro-settler ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, among others, voted against it.

"The war will immediately end upon the approval of the Israeli government," the agreement read. "All military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment and targeting operations will be suspended."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)