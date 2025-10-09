Mediators say final draft of Gaza ceasefire deal underway

October 09, 2025

CAIRO, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The mediators in the Israel-Hamas talks said that an agreement covering all provisions and implementation mechanisms related to the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal has been reached and a final draft of the agreement is underway, Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV reported Thursday.

The deal will lead to an end to the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave, "with further details to be announced later," said the report.

The announcement came following three days of indirect talks between Hamas and Israel in Egypt's resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to negotiate a peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the talks involved delegations from the United States, Qatar and Türkiye, besides those of Hamas and Israel.

In a televised speech on Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said that the talks in Sharm el-Sheikh were "progressing positively."

Trump's Gaza peace plan proposes a ceasefire, a phased Israeli withdrawal and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and injured nearly 170,000 others, causing massive destruction to infrastructure and worsening humanitarian conditions, according to Gaza's health authorities.

