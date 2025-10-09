Trump says Israel, Hamas both sign off on "first phase" of Gaza peace plan
WASHINGTON, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday on Truth Social that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of a Gaza peace plan.
"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump wrote.
He thanked mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye for the "historic and unprecedented event."
Speaking to reporters earlier in the day at the White House, Trump said he may travel to the Middle East "sometime toward the end of the week."
Israel and Hamas began indirect negotiations over a Gaza ceasefire in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.
Since the war erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli airstrikes have devastated the Gaza Strip, causing widespread famine and displacement, and killing at least 67,183 people and injuring 169,841 others, according to Gaza's health authorities.
