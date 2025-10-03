China expresses disappointment over U.S. veto of UN Gaza draft resolution: envoy

Xinhua) 09:31, October 03, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- China expresses its deep disappointment and regret over Washington's earlier veto of a UN Security Council draft resolution aiming to alleviate Gaza's humanitarian crisis, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Wednesday.

In remarks on the use of veto at the UN General Assembly debate, he said the international community has long issued an overwhelming call for a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, where fighting has resulted in appalling civilian casualties and a humanitarian catastrophe, undermining the bottom line of human conscience and international rule of law.

"Time and again, the Security Council has sought to take actions, only to be forcefully blocked by the United States again and again," the envoy said while referring to Washington's use of veto of the draft resolution on September 18 that would have demanded Israel immediately lift all restrictions on humanitarian access and delivery in Gaza.

"If it were not for the United States' repeated abuse of the veto, the Security Council's response to the Gaza crisis would not have been so inadequate. If it were not for the United States' shielding of Israel, Council resolutions and international law would not have been so flagrantly violated," Fu said.

The ambassador reiterated that the weaponization of humanitarian aid is unacceptable, the militarization of aid distribution mechanism is unacceptable, and attacks on aid-seeking civilians and humanitarian workers are unacceptable. "China urges Israel to immediately cease all military operations in Gaza and immediately halt its dangerous plan to take over the Gaza City."

He also stressed that the two-State solution remains the only viable path to resolving the Palestinian question, and called on the international community to pool greater efforts and take concrete and irreversible actions to implement the solution, while firmly rejecting any unilateral actions that erode its foundation.

China stands ready to work with the international community to make unremitting efforts to put an end to the hostilities in Gaza, and ultimately achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question, he said.

