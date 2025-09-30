Trump says Israel agrees to White House Gaza ceasefire plan

Xinhua) 08:48, September 30, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to a 20-point plan proposed by the Trump administration aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, following their talks at the White House.

"I also want to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for agreeing to the plan and for trusting that if we work together, we can bring an end to the death and destruction that we've seen for so many years, decades, even centuries, and begin a new chapter of security, peace and prosperity for the entire region," Trump told a joint press conference at the White House.

Trump also called on Hamas to accept the terms of the peace proposal.

