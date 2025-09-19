Israel's ground operations striking Gaza City draws int'l condemnation

Xinhua) 11:07, September 19, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Israel has officially launched a ground offensive into Gaza City, triggering a wave of international condemnation.

Local media reported that Israeli tanks and military vehicles pushed into Gaza City late Monday following heavy airstrikes. Gaza's health authorities said Wednesday that Israeli fire in the previous day had killed 98 people and wounded 385.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday that Gaza City is facing "systematic destruction" and described the situation as "morally, politically and legally intolerable." The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also urged Israel to stop the "wanton destruction of Gaza."

On the same day, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel concluded that Israel's actions in Gaza constitute genocide, while Israel rejected the accusation, dismissing the report as "cherry-picked" and "fake."

China voiced strong opposition on Wednesday. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said his country firmly opposes Israel's escalation of military operations in Gaza and condemns all moves that harm civilians and violate international law.

Arab states also issued sharp rebukes. Jordan described the ground operation as a "flagrant breach of international and humanitarian law." Qatar called it an extension of a "war of genocide," while Egypt warned that Israel's "reckless" assault would lead to catastrophic consequences. Saudi Arabia condemned the offensive "in the strongest possible terms" and urged the permanent members of the UN Security Council to adopt immediate resolutions to halt Israel's actions.

European governments echoed the condemnation. Germany said Israel was "on the wrong path." France denounced the operation as a destructive campaign with no military rationale, and British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper called the assault "utterly reckless and appalling." Both France and Britain called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages.

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed raising tariffs on some Israeli goods and imposing sanctions on some Israeli ministers. However, these measures may face opposition from some EU nations. Suspension of trade concessions requires approval by a qualified majority of member states, while personal sanctions against ministers need unanimous support. Germany, Italy, Poland, Hungary and Austria have declined to back punitive steps, Politico reported.

Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday voiced solidarity with the Palestinian people, saying civilians in Gaza "survive in unacceptable conditions" and are "forced once again from their own lands." He renewed his appeal for a ceasefire, hostage release and adherence to international law.

The Israel Defense Forces opened an additional evacuation route for Palestinians to leave Gaza City, available for 48 hours from Wednesday noon. An Israeli official warned that fighting would intensify over the next month or two.

