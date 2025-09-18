Egypt honors Red Crescent efforts for Gaza humanitarian aid

CAIRO, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Egypt on Wednesday honored the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) and its volunteers for sustaining aid to Gaza, reaffirming its humanitarian and political support for the Palestinian people.

The event was organized by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Social Solidarity, and attended by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsy, ERC Executive Director Amal Emam, and representatives from foreign embassies and international organizations.

Abdelatty described Gaza's situation as "a humanitarian catastrophe... amounting to a war of genocide," condemning the blockade on food, medicine, water, and electricity, and rejecting any attempts to displace Palestinians. He highlighted Egypt's role, noting that the Rafah crossing remains open around the clock.

According to Morsy, Egypt has facilitated the entry of 570,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza since October 2023, accounting for about 70 percent of the total aid sent to the enclave. She also praised the ERC's 35,000 volunteers as "a model of humanitarian action worldwide."

According to Gaza health authorities, nearly two years of conflict have killed 65,062 Palestinians, injured 165,697, and worsened famine and malnutrition, resulting in 432 deaths, including 146 children. The war began after Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, reportedly killing 1,200 Israelis and taking 251 hostages.

Egyptian Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsy speaks during an event to honor the Egyptian Red Crescent and its volunteers for their efforts in Gaza humanitarian aid in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 17, 2025. Egypt on Wednesday honored the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) and its volunteers for sustaining aid to Gaza, reaffirming its humanitarian and political support for the Palestinian people. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

