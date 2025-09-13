Attacks in northern Gaza Strip spur thousands to flee -- UN

Xinhua) 09:30, September 13, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The seemingly relentless strikes in the northern Gaza Strip prompt thousands of Palestinians to flee south, UN humanitarians said on Friday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that in 24 hours by Thursday at 2 p.m. local time, its partners monitoring population movements tallied almost 11,000 people moving southward. They trekked through three humanitarian checkpoints with teams monitoring children for direct support or referral services for the injured, orphaned or separated from their caregivers.

"While multiple sites providing services have had to suspend operations or relocate, the United Nations is helping humanitarian partners keep community kitchens open, distribute clean water and provide health care to people in Gaza City and elsewhere across the strip," OCHA said.

Despite the violence and devastation, the office said that a UN team successfully delivered fuel to a series of critical service providers in Gaza City, including hospitals and other health facilities, as well as installations supporting water pumping, trucking, desalination, and the management of solid waste.

OCHA said the humanitarian community remains committed to serving people in need wherever they are, based on what they need.

The office said there is no let-up in the Gaza starvation crisis, which continues to worsen.

Gaza's health authorities reported that seven more people, including a child, died due to malnutrition and starvation over a span of 24 hours on Thursday, bringing the toll to 411, including 133 deaths since famine was confirmed last month.

The UN Children's Fund reported that more than 10,000 children in Gaza City have been diagnosed with acute malnutrition in the past two months, with 2,400 at high risk of death if treatment is interrupted.

OCHA said access for humanitarians remains challenging. Out of 21 missions that teams inside Gaza coordinated with Israeli authorities, only 10 were facilitated, including the movement of staff and supplies between the north and the south and within those areas. Two were denied, six impeded, and three canceled. "Unimpeded humanitarian access at a meaningful scale throughout Gaza is critical," the office stressed.

In the West Bank, OCHA said the situation remains tense.

In the north, Israeli forces carried out a large-scale operation in Tulkarm on Thursday, imposing a curfew and detaining scores of Palestinians, reportedly without individual screening. Many were forced to walk a long distance to a military base. Raids, business closures, and live fire were also reported. On Friday, checkpoints continued to restrict people's movements after an explosive device wounded two Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile, Israeli demolition of Palestinian property in the West Bank continues, with over 1,300 Palestinian-owned structures having been demolished across the West Bank since this year, resulting in yet more displacement, said OCHA.

