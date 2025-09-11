British PM urges Israel to change course in Gaza
LONDON, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at Downing Street on Wednesday, during which he strongly condemned Israel's recent strike in Doha, Qatar, as "completely unacceptable," said Downing Street spokesperson.
Starmer said the strikes represented "a flagrant violation of a key partner's sovereignty" and did nothing to advance the peace that "we all desperately want to see."
Turning to the situation in Gaza, the prime minister voiced deep concern and urged Israel to change course. He stressed that Israel must allow humanitarian aid into the territory and halt offensive operations to prevent the worsening of what he called a "man-made famine."
Both leaders agreed that the hostages abducted by Hamas nearly two years ago must be released. Starmer also expressed condolences over Monday's deadly terror attack in Jerusalem.
The European Union and the United Nations, as well as several European governments, including Britain, have this week hardened their stance on Israel's escalating military campaign across the Middle East after it launched airstrikes on Qatar Tuesday afternoon.
