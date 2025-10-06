Israeli negotiators to leave Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks in Egypt: Netanyahu

Xinhua) 09:22, October 06, 2025

JERUSALEM, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a high-level delegation to depart for indirect talks with Hamas in Egypt on Monday, aimed at halting the Gaza war, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

The team, led by Ron Dermer, Israel's minister of strategic affairs and a close associate of Netanyahu, will head to Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula for the negotiations.

Hamas and Israeli officials are set to discuss a U.S. proposal to end the nearly 24-month war, while securing the release of 48 hostages still held in Gaza. The war has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, devastated the enclave and caused famine in the strip.

Israel said Saturday that it had halted all military offensive operations to capture Gaza City, shifting its forces to defensive operations only.

However, earlier on Sunday, Israel's military chief Eyal Zamir toured the northern Gaza Strip and warned that the military operations would resume if the upcoming indirect ceasefire talks fail.

Zamir visited the westernmost point of the Netzarim Corridor, a dividing line established by Israeli forces to separate northern and southern Gaza, the military said.

"There is no ceasefire, but there is a change in the operational situation," Zamir said while speaking with commanders near Gaza's seashore.

"If the political effort does not succeed, we will return to fighting. We will continue to carry out our mission while also protecting the lives of our soldiers," he added.

Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz also warned that the Israeli assault on Gaza would intensify if Hamas refuses to release hostages held in the enclave. "Should Hamas refuse to release the hostages, the IDF will again increase the intensity of its fire until Hamas is decisively defeated and all the hostages are freed," Katz said at a ceremony in Jerusalem for fallen soldiers.

Israeli forces "are operating in the heart of Gaza City and are prepared for any scenario," Katz added.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)