UN ready to scale up humanitarian relief to Gazans following ceasefire deal: Guterres

Xinhua) 08:50, October 10, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the press outside the Security Council Chamber at the UN headquarters in New York, Oct. 9, 2025. Guterres said Thursday that the world body is ready to scale up humanitarian relief to Gazans following the announcement of a ceasefire deal. (Xinhua/Xie E)

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that the world body is ready to scale up humanitarian relief to Gazans following the announcement of a ceasefire deal.

"The United Nations will provide its full support. We and our partners are prepared to move -- now," Guterres told reporters. "We have the expertise, the distribution networks, and community relationships in place to act. Supplies are in place, and our teams are on standby. We can scale up food, water, medical and shelter assistance at once."

He stressed that the silencing of the guns is not enough to turn this ceasefire into real progress.

"We need full, safe and sustained access for humanitarian workers; the removal of red tape and impediments; and the rebuilding of shattered infrastructure. And we need (UN) Member States to ensure that humanitarian operations are properly funded to meet the immense needs," he said.

For Israelis and Palestinians alike, this deal offers a glimmer of relief. That glimmer must become the dawn of peace, and the beginning of the end of this devastating war, said Guterres.

"I urge all to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward. A path toward ending the occupation, recognizing the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution. A path to a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians -- and to wider peace and security in the Middle East," said the UN chief.

He noted that this breakthrough demonstrates the power and potential of diplomacy and is a reminder that the solutions to conflicts are not found on the battlefield. They must be forged at the negotiating table, and then, crucially, they must be fully implemented, Guterres said.

He welcomed Wednesday's announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and hostage release, based on the proposal of U.S. President Donald Trump. He also commended the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Trkiye in brokering this breakthrough.

Guterres urged all parties to fully abide by the terms of the agreement and to fully embrace the opportunities it presents.

