UN chief applauds agreement to secure ceasefire, hostage release in Gaza

Xinhua) 11:09, October 09, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he welcomes the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza Strip and urges all concerned to abide fully by the terms of the agreement.

All hostages must be released in a dignified manner, a permanent ceasefire must be secured, the fighting must stop once and for all, and immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian supplies and essential commercial materials into Gaza must be ensured, Guterres said. "The suffering must end."

He said the United Nations will fully support the implementation of the phased agreement, as well as advancing recovery and reconstruction efforts in the devastated Gaza Strip.

"I urge all stakeholders to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognizing the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-State solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security," he said.

