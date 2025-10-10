UN forum calls for strengthened management of spectrum, orbital resources

Xinhua) 13:59, October 10, 2025

GENEVA, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Experts from the satellite and space industry, along with regulatory professionals, discussed the most pressing challenges at the "Space Sustainability Forum 2025" which concluded on Wednesday in Geneva.

They shared innovative solutions for the future of space-based systems and exploration, and called for enhanced coordination, management, and rule-making for spectrum and orbital resources at the two-day forum.

At the event hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations agency, key topics included managing satellite constellations, advancing exploration from Low Earth Orbit to the Moon, and achieving effective Space and Spectrum Situational Awareness (S3A) as a critical element for mission success, security, and sustainability of space radiocommunication systems, as well as improving space resilience.

"Requests for spectrum and orbit resources have multiplied 5.5 times over the past decade ... with corresponding challenges of space sustainability also growing," said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin in her opening remarks.

"Constellations, at scale ... require coordination at scale -- from disciplined submissions and early bilateral work to credible follow-through," she said, calling on all concerned sides to work together to "uphold our responsibility as stewards of spectrum on Earth and in space" and "to keep the process fair and to keep the orbital and spectrum environment usable for all."

During a panel discussion, constellation system operators called for effective international rules and mechanisms to promote space sustainability.

Jing Chen, senior director of the Spectrum and Orbit Resources Center of China Satellite Network Group Co. Ltd., said that frequent satellite launches, orbit upgrades, orbit maintenance, and deorbiting operations not only require consideration of collision avoidance with space debris constellations, but also collision avoidance between constellations.

Chen urged satellite operators to coordinate their orbits with each other, reserve orbit layer isolation, and consider active collision avoidance capability configuration when the system is involved.

She said it is urgent to further establish and improve international rules for space traffic management that are adapted to the current situation, so as to better ensure the safety of space asset operations.

"This forum has shown that space sustainability is not just a technical issue. It's a global public good, essential for sustainable development, climate action, education, and safety," said ITU Deputy Secretary-General Tomas Lamanauskas at the forum's closing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)