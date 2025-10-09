Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center upgrade nears completion

Xinhua) 09:58, October 09, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 7, 2025 shows a model of China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe displayed at the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. The upgrade project of the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center is nearing completion. In preparation for its official opening, the center is open to the public free of charge for a limited time, allowing visitors to experience its operation and services firsthand. Following the renovation, the exhibition now features immersive experiences in aerospace history, rocket launches, space science and future exploration. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People visit the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 7, 2025. The upgrade project of the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center is nearing completion. In preparation for its official opening, the center is open to the public free of charge for a limited time, allowing visitors to experience its operation and services firsthand. Following the renovation, the exhibition now features immersive experiences in aerospace history, rocket launches, space science and future exploration. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People visit the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 7, 2025. The upgrade project of the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center is nearing completion. In preparation for its official opening, the center is open to the public free of charge for a limited time, allowing visitors to experience its operation and services firsthand. Following the renovation, the exhibition now features immersive experiences in aerospace history, rocket launches, space science and future exploration. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Oct. 7, 2025 shows remains of a rocket displayed at the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. The upgrade project of the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center is nearing completion. In preparation for its official opening, the center is open to the public free of charge for a limited time, allowing visitors to experience its operation and services firsthand. Following the renovation, the exhibition now features immersive experiences in aerospace history, rocket launches, space science and future exploration. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People watch a meteorite displayed at the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 7, 2025. The upgrade project of the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center is nearing completion. In preparation for its official opening, the center is open to the public free of charge for a limited time, allowing visitors to experience its operation and services firsthand. Following the renovation, the exhibition now features immersive experiences in aerospace history, rocket launches, space science and future exploration. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People experience MR technologies at the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 7, 2025. The upgrade project of the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center is nearing completion. In preparation for its official opening, the center is open to the public free of charge for a limited time, allowing visitors to experience its operation and services firsthand. Following the renovation, the exhibition now features immersive experiences in aerospace history, rocket launches, space science and future exploration. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A woman visits the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 7, 2025. The upgrade project of the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center is nearing completion. In preparation for its official opening, the center is open to the public free of charge for a limited time, allowing visitors to experience its operation and services firsthand. Following the renovation, the exhibition now features immersive experiences in aerospace history, rocket launches, space science and future exploration. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Oct. 7, 2025 shows a model for the Long March-5B carrier rocket displayed at the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. The upgrade project of the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center is nearing completion. In preparation for its official opening, the center is open to the public free of charge for a limited time, allowing visitors to experience its operation and services firsthand. Following the renovation, the exhibition now features immersive experiences in aerospace history, rocket launches, space science and future exploration. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)