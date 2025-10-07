Australian-led study shows bacteria can survive space launch, re-entry

Xinhua) 15:25, October 07, 2025

MELBOURNE, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- An Australian-led rocket test shows bacteria crucial for human health can survive the extreme forces of space launch and re-entry, offering hope for future Mars missions.

Space agencies are planning to send crews to Mars within decades but sustaining life on the red planet would be more difficult if important bacteria die during the flight.

Researchers sent spores of Bacillus subtilis, a microbe that supports immunity, gut health and circulation, to the edge of space aboard a rocket launched in Sweden, according to a statement released Monday by Australia's Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) which led the study.

The payload endured up to 13 g (g-force) acceleration, more than six minutes of microgravity, and re-entry forces of 30 g while spinning 220 times per second, the statement said.

When recovered, the spores showed no changes in their ability to grow and their structure stayed the same, indicating a key microbe for human health can survive the space journey, it said.

"This means we can design better life support systems for astronauts to keep them healthy during long missions," said Distinguished Professor Elena Ivanova of RMIT, co-author of the study published in the journal npj Microgravity.

Co-author, RMIT space science expert Associate Professor Gail Iles said, "This research enhances our understanding of how life can endure harsh conditions, providing valuable insights for future missions to Mars and beyond."

The study, conducted with space tech firm ResearchSat and drug delivery company Numedico Technologies, also has potential applications in biotechnology and combating antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

