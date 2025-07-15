Home>>
China's cargo craft Tianzhou-9 docks with space station Tiangong
(Xinhua) 10:11, July 15, 2025
A Long March-7 Y10 carrier rocket carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-9 blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The cargo craft Tianzhou-9 successfully docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of China's space station Tiangong, on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
Such process was conducted at 8:52 a.m. (Beijing Time) after the Tianzhou-9 entered its orbit and completed its status setting, according to the agency.
The Shenzhou-20 crew members onboard the space station will enter the cargo craft and transfer the payloads as scheduled.
