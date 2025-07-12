Home>>
China's Tianzhou-9 cargo craft transported to launch site
(Xinhua) 14:14, July 12, 2025
WENCHANG, Hainan Province, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The combination of the Tianzhou-9 cargo craft, tasked with carrying supplies to China's space station, and a Long March-7 carrier rocket was vertically transferred to the launch site on Saturday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
The cargo spacecraft will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time, according to the CMSA.
Currently, the facilities and equipment at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan are in good condition, and comprehensive functionality checks and joint tests are scheduled to proceed as planned ahead of the launch, said the CMSA.
