Chinese university, research institute ink agreement to build future space hospital

Xinhua) 09:50, August 07, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhen University of Advanced Technology and the Shanghai Engineering Center for Microsatellites recently signed a cooperation agreement to jointly establish a space hospital in the future. This project aims to enhance astronauts' health and expand in-orbit medical monitoring and life support capabilities.

The future space hospital will make breakthroughs in fields such as aerospace, medicine and biology, and conduct cutting-edge research in space life and health support. It will also prepare research on non-astronauts space travel, interstellar exploration, and other space health support needs, the China Science Daily reported Wednesday.

According to the agreement, both sides will work together and leverage their unique strengths in medical devices, bio-pharmaceuticals, innovative medical technologies, and aerospace science to establish the hospital.

They will cooperate on validating advanced space medical equipment, developing innovative medical technologies and drugs, and researching life support systems. The partnership will also focus on the development of key technologies, experiments and tests for deep-space hospital and interstellar migration.

The Shenzhen University of Advanced Technology is established by the Shenzhen Municipal Government and supported by the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The Shanghai Engineering Center for Microsatellites is jointly established by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Shanghai Municipal Government.

