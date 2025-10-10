China's Ministry of State Security exposes Taiwan-based firm, individuals behind online secessionist operation

October 10, 2025

China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) has exposed a Taiwan-based company and three individuals behind an online operation aimed at spreading secessionist rhetoric and advocating "Taiwan independence," according to a post on the official WeChat account of the MSS on Friday.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan have long sought to advance their secessionist agenda by secretly funding and organizing an online "internet army." These groups operated across various domestic and international social media platforms, fabricating information and spreading false narratives intended to promote "Taiwan independence," incite hostility across the Taiwan Straits, and undermine peace and stability in the region, the MSS said.

State security authorities discovered a number of suspicious online "internet army" accounts with strong connections on multiple domestic and foreign social media platforms. They frequently fabricated and published false information, spread "Taiwan independence" separatist fallacies, and incited hostility among netizens, showing characteristics such as similar content, account linkage, and strong inflammatory messaging.

An investigation by state security authorities revealed that the relevant accounts are managed and operated by Taiwan Wangshi Art &Design Co. Ltd, which has long been under the command of Taiwan's military intelligence agency and engaged in sustained online propaganda and subversive activities against the mainland.

The MSS identified three individuals as key members involved in the operation, including Lin Ziyu (alias Lin Xiaofei), female, born on November 21, 1989, a lieutenant colonel with Taiwan's military intelligence agency's third division. Lin directly commanded the company's online propaganda campaigns targeting the mainland, according to the MSS.

Wang Yiru, male, born on December 12, 1985, head of the company, followed Lin's command and submitted propaganda and sabotage activity plans and reports to Lin on many occasions. Chen Kaijie, male, born on August 31, 1990, head of the company's Tainan office, was directly involved in implementing the online propaganda and sabotage activities, according to the MSS.

The MSS further exposed the petty tricks of the "internet army." To incite separatist ideas, the company distorted historical facts to promote "legal Taiwan independence" narratives and fabricated claims such as "Taiwan's sovereignty belongs to the UN." The firm's social media accounts targeted hot-button issues such as the situation in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Straits, and forged mainland official documents, spread rumors, incited netizens to engage in confrontation, and disrupted normal social order.

The company's accounts also tried to promote historical nihilism. Accounts affiliated with the firm distorted the truth, confused right and wrong, and denied the historical contributions of the Communist Party of China regarding the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the founding of the People's Republic of China.

There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, the MSS said. The DPP authorities stubbornly adhere to their "Taiwan independence" secessionist stance, continuously engaging in provocative activities seeking "independence," deceiving the residents of Taiwan, inciting hostility toward the mainland, and seriously undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, the MSS noted.

"Taiwan independence" leads to a dead end. China's state security authorities firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and will, in accordance with the Anti-Secession Law and the guidelines on imposing criminal punishments on diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists for conducting or inciting secession with the law, take all necessary punitive measures against "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and hold them legally accountable for life, the MSS said in the post.

State security authorities sternly warn the "internet army" fostered by the DPP authorities that the internet is by no means a lawless space. They must recognize the situation, abandon their "Taiwan independence" delusions, refuse to serve as pawns for separatist activities, and cease their criminal acts aimed at splitting the country, the MSS said.

