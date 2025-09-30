Taiwan authorities' so-called visits futile attempts to challenge one-China principle: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:12, September 30, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday that the Taiwan authorities' attempts to send people to visit countries under so-called "private" or "unofficial" pretexts will never change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, or the overwhelming international commitment to the one-China principle.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing when asked a related query.

Guo said that the Lai Ching-te authorities send people in so-called "private" or "unofficial" capacity to countries in the name of promoting trade, tech and culture, through which they blatantly peddle disinformation and fallacies to advance their separatist agenda, woo external forces to back their quest for "Taiwan independence" and hide their embarrassing governing incompetence through boastful acts.

They've put on a hideous show in front of the world only to once again lay bare their nefarious agenda and despicable game. Nothing they do will ever change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, or the overwhelming international commitment to the one-China principle, Guo added.

"Let me stress again that there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China," Guo said, pointing out that this is a prevailing international consensus and a basic norm governing international relations and the one-China principle is the prerequisite and basis for the establishment and development of diplomatic ties between China and all other countries.

Certain Western politicians, Guo noted, who seek selfish interests, are hellbent on having official interactions with the Taiwan region. That is bound to have an impact on bilateral trust and mutually beneficial cooperation with China.

"We urge the countries concerned to adhere to their political commitment to China, honor their commitment to one-China through concrete action, make sure that relevant politicians make a clean break with 'Taiwan independence' separatists, and not continue to stand on the opposite side of over 1.4 billion Chinese people," said Guo.

Nothing will stop the Chinese people from realizing China's just cause of national reunification, Guo said, noting that nothing will cut the overwhelming international commitment to the one-China principle.

"Any attempt to challenge the one-China principle, the international rule of law, or the international order will be jointly rejected by the entire Chinese nation and the people of any peace-loving country that supports justice," said Guo.

