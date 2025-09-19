Mainland reiterates Taiwan's status as inalienable part of China

Xinhua) 10:31, September 19, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday reiterated Taiwan's status as an inalienable part of China's territory, responding to recent remarks from the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said that the historical and legal facts clearly show that Taiwan has belonged to China since ancient times.

A host of documents with international legal effect, including the 1943 Cairo Declaration, the 1945 Potsdam Proclamation, and the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, collectively reaffirm China's sovereignty over Taiwan, Chen said.

Taiwan's return to China was an important component of the outcomes of victory in World War II and the post-war international order, Chen said.

"The United States, as a signatory of the 1943 Cairo Declaration and the 1945 Potsdam Proclamation and one of the WWII victors, is fully aware of the historical and legal facts -- that Taiwan is a part of China and has been restored to China -- yet it has brazenly peddled the 'undetermined status of Taiwan' fallacy," he said.

Chen condemned the United States for slandering and vilifying China's legitimate actions to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, misleading international public opinion, violating international law and the basic norms of international relations, and sending a gravely erroneous signal to separatists in Taiwan.

Chen urged the United States to adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques. He also criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities for manipulating specific media outlets to stage "a coordinated performance" with certain U.S. institutions in advocating the fallacy that "Taiwan's status is undetermined."

"Historical facts cannot be altered, and Taiwan's status as a part of China is indisputable," Chen stated, stressing that national reunification is an inevitable historical trend.

