Mainland's Taiwan affairs official urges peaceful development of cross-Strait relations
FUZHOU, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland's top Taiwan affairs official on Saturday urged efforts to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advance national reunification.
Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks during a gathering to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Fuzhou, the capital city of Fujian Province.
The gathering was joined by Taiwan guests including Sean Lien, vice chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party.
During the event, Song called for efforts to safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation, resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" and external interference, and boost exchanges, cooperation and integrated development across the Strait.
In his remarks, Lien said the KMT will continue to strengthen cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation while promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations on the basis of upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence."
