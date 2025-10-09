Mainland slams Taiwan leader's separatist narrative

Xinhua) 10:40, October 09, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed recent remarks made by Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te, and accused Lai of deceiving the people of Taiwan and misleading the international community.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a question about Lai's recent interview with U.S. media.

Chen said that since Lai took office over a year ago, he has stubbornly maintained a separatist "Taiwan independence" stance and continuously incited cross-Strait antagonism and confrontation. At the same time, Lai has engaged in unscrupulous acts to "sell out Taiwan," severely undermining the interests of both the enterprises and people on the island, and recklessly jeopardizing Taiwan's economic lifeline and development prospects.

Chen reiterated that it is a historical and legal fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China.

He said that the trend of moving toward national reunification is unstoppable, and any attempts to pursue independence by relying on external forces are doomed to fail.

