A 76-year journey of China's complete transformation

On Oct. 1, 2025, the People's Republic of China celebrated its 76th National Day—a moment not just to mark the passage of time, but to reflect on one of the most remarkable national transformations in modern history. From a war-torn, impoverished land in 1949 to a vibrant global power in 2025, China's journey has been a story of collective will, visionary leadership, and a steadfast belief in the power of progress through unity.

Over these seven and a half decades, China has not only risen economically and technologically but has redefined the meaning of national rejuvenation. Its achievements stand as a testament to what can be accomplished when vision aligns with dedication—when leadership meets the strength and discipline of 1.4 billion hardworking citizens.

From poverty to prosperity: The miracle of the century

Perhaps no achievement encapsulates China's transformation more powerfully than the eradication of absolute poverty. In 2021, President Xi Jinping announced that nearly 800 million people had been lifted out of poverty—a feat described as "the greatest poverty reduction achievement in history."

This was not merely an economic triumph but a human one. Behind these numbers lie millions of stories—of farmers turned entrepreneurs, of rural children now in universities, of villages connected by modern infrastructure. Poverty alleviation in China was not a charitable act; it was the realization of a deeply held belief that "ensuring all people live a good life" is the original mission of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

By prioritizing education, healthcare, and rural revitalization, China has turned its villages into engines of growth. This "miracle of the century" offers a model for developing nations around the world—demonstrating that with political will, long-term planning, and collective effort, even the most daunting challenges can be overcome.

Defense and self-reliance: Building a strong shield for peace

From its humble beginnings, China's defense transformation has been remarkable. Once reliant on imported technologies, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) now stands among the most modern militaries in the world. Under Xi's call to build a "world-class military by mid-century," China has achieved breakthroughs in hypersonic missile systems, naval shipbuilding, cyber defense, and stealth aviation.

This modernization, however, is not about aggression. It reflects a deep-rooted philosophy: strength is a prerequisite for peace. China's approach to defense—"never seeking hegemony or expansion, no matter how strong it becomes"—underscores its responsible global posture. The modernization of the PLA is about ensuring national security, protecting sovereignty, and contributing to regional stability in an increasingly uncertain world.

Space exploration: Reaching for the stars

In the span of just a few decades, China has risen from launching its first satellite in 1970 to becoming one of the world's foremost space powers. The Chang'e lunar missions, the Tianwen-1 Mars rover, and the Tiangong space station represent more than technological success—they symbolize the ambition and scientific spirit of a rejuvenated nation.

In 2025, China's space program continues to expand with missions like Tianwen-2 for asteroid exploration and the Shenzhou-20 and 21 crewed spacecraft. The Tiangong station has become an international hub for scientific collaboration, reflecting China's willingness to share its achievements for the common good of humankind.

Looking ahead, China's vision for the International Lunar Research Station marks a bold step into the future—a declaration that exploration, when guided by peaceful intent, can unite rather than divide the world.

Science, technology, and medicine: Engines of a modern nation

China's innovation ecosystem today stands at the forefront of global progress. Massive investments in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology are reshaping not only China's domestic economy but also global technological paradigms.

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the depth of China's scientific and medical capabilities. From vaccine development to the production of essential medical equipment, China demonstrated agility, competence, and compassion. Its health diplomacy—providing vaccines and medical aid to developing nations—was a reminder of its commitment to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Chinese research centers are now leading advances in precision medicine, telehealth, and gene therapy. These are not isolated achievements; they are the results of decades of investment in education, research, and public health infrastructure. China's message to the world is clear: innovation must serve the people and advance global well-being.

Infrastructure and connectivity: Building the foundations of modernity

Nowhere is China's transformation more visible than in its infrastructure. From the dazzling skylines of Shanghai and Shenzhen to the far-reaching networks of high-speed rail, bridges, and tunnels, China's engineers have redefined the limits of possibility.

Domestically, the South-North Water Diversion Project, massive urban redevelopment, and smart city construction have reshaped living standards. Internationally, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has become a hallmark of global connectivity—linking Asia, Africa, Europe and America through railways, ports, and highways.

Through the BRI, China has not only exported infrastructure but also hope. It has offered developing nations access to the physical and digital pathways of progress. The philosophy behind it is deeply Confucian: "help others to succeed if you wish to succeed yourself."

Green development and electric mobility: A cleaner tomorrow

Under Xi's guiding principle that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," China has placed environmental protection at the heart of its modernization drive. Nowhere is this more evident than in its leadership in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy.

China's companies—BYD, NIO, CATL, and others—are now global leaders in EV production and battery innovation. The shift from fossil fuels to clean energy not only combats climate change but also represents a paradigm of sustainable industrialization.

China's pursuit of carbon neutrality by 2060 is backed by tangible actions—vast solar farms in Qinghai, wind corridors in Inner Mongolia, and the world's most extensive high-speed rail network that reduces carbon emissions daily. The synergy between economic growth and ecological balance is now a defining characteristic of Chinese development.

Global leadership through contribution, not domination

China's ascent is not about replacing one hegemon with another—it is about redefining leadership itself. True leadership, as Chinese scholar Yan Xuetong noted, "is measured not by power alone but by the ability to provide public goods to the world."

China's contributions—in peacekeeping missions, renewable energy transitions, poverty alleviation cooperation, and pandemic response—exemplify this ethos. From Africa to Latin America, from Central Asia to the Pacific Islands, China's partnerships are grounded in mutual benefit and respect for sovereignty.

In a world often divided by ideology and inequality, China offers an alternative: a vision of globalization that is inclusive, balanced, and sustainable. Its rise has created opportunities for countless nations seeking development without dependence.

Toward 2049: The century of Chinese rejuvenation

Looking forward, China's "Two Centenary Goals" define its roadmap. The first—building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects—was achieved in 2021. The second, to be realized by 2049, envisions a "great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful."

The year 2049 will not merely mark 100 years of the founding of People's Republic of China—it will symbolize the fulfillment of the Chinese Dream. And the path toward it is already illuminated by the nation's enduring commitment to reform, innovation, and peaceful development.

As China celebrates its 76th National Day, it does so not in isolation but as a responsible global partner. Its achievements in defense, science, technology, infrastructure, and social development are matched by a commitment to peace, cooperation, and sustainability.

The story of modern China is the story of what humanity can achieve when guided by purpose and unity. From Mao Zedong's founding vision to Xi's global initiatives, the thread of continuity has been clear: the betterment of people's lives and the pursuit of shared progress for all humankind.

China's rise is not the end of an era—it is the beginning of a new one: a century that will be defined not by confrontation but by collaboration, not by domination but by dialogue. As Xi has said on many occasions, the Chinese dream is about pursuing strength of the country, rejuvenation of the nation and happiness of the people.

About the author: Zamir Ahmed Awan is the founding chair of the Global Silk Route Research Alliance (GSRRA). He is a sinologist and former diplomat. He is also a researcher at the Global South Economic and Trade Cooperation Research Center and a non-resident fellow of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG). (E-mail: awanzamir@yahoo.com).

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)