Jackson Wang: China is just a normal place
(People's Daily App) 13:34, July 04, 2025
Facing Indian host Raj Shamani's question "What do you think the world gets wrong about China?", Chinese artist Jackson Wang said that China is a normal place. One can truly understand China by experiencing it for oneself, rather than trusting others.
