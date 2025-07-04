Jackson Wang: China is just a normal place

(People's Daily App) 13:34, July 04, 2025

Facing Indian host Raj Shamani's question "What do you think the world gets wrong about China?", Chinese artist Jackson Wang said that China is a normal place. One can truly understand China by experiencing it for oneself, rather than trusting others.

