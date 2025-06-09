Turkish man's journey of cross-cultural harmony in rural China

CHENGDU, June 9 (Xinhua) -- In Ruifeng village, Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, a unique sight has become a part of daily life: a foreigner working alongside villagers in rice paddies and vegetable plots.

This man, Burak Anbar from Istanbul, Türkiye, has not only embraced rural Chinese life but also turned it into a story of love and cultural exchange.

Living in China for over a decade, Anbar has captured the essence of rural life through his camera lens, winning countless fans with his portrayals. More importantly, he has found love and built a family in this faraway land. "It's not where you come from that matters, but the attitude with which you embrace new life," Anbar said.

When Anbar first arrived in China in 2010 at the age of 25, his understanding of China was essentially limited to Jackie Chan movies and old documentaries. He thought China would be underdeveloped, but upon arriving in Yiwu, a bustling trade hub in east China's Zhejiang Province, his expectations were shattered. "This small city was filled with foreigners and international restaurants -- it was utterly shocking," he recalled.

What truly won him over were the small, everyday moments. "In Türkiye, we ask, 'How are you?' Here, people say, 'Have you eaten?' It feels like a genuine invitation to share a meal," Anbar said.

It was during his time in Yiwu that he met his future wife, Zhang Hongying. Despite a temporary separation during his military service in 2012, fate brought them closer when she visited Türkiye alone. "Wait for me. I'll return to marry you," he promised.

In 2013, Anbar first visited Zhang's rural hometown in Luzhou. "We hiked for an hour up bamboo-covered hills with no paved roads -- just pure nature," he said. The warm hospitality and the simplicity of rural life resonated with him on a deep level. The couple married in 2014, blending Turkish and Chinese customs into their daily lives.

In 2021, Anbar and his wife decided to move back to rural Luzhou to embrace a simpler life. Settling in, he was amazed by the village's transformation. "Even the most remote Chinese villages have roads, electricity and delivery services," he said. He was also struck by the honesty of Chinese farmers and the charm of rural living. "People don't lock their doors during the day, and they invite neighbors over during festivals," he said.

However, the language barrier was a challenge. Most villagers speak the Sichuan dialect, which Anbar found difficult to understand. "When I got anxious, I'd start speaking Turkish, making communication even harder," he recalled. However, he persevered, learning the rhythms of farm labor alongside his in-laws and gradually mastering the local dialect.

With a keen eye for authenticity, Anbar documented rural life through short videos, quickly gaining popularity online. "You have to understand the Chinese way of thinking. If you don't hold a hoe, you won't understand farmers' language," he said. Now skilled in all kinds of farm work, he has become a fluent speaker of the local dialect.

Anbar also used live-streaming to promote local specialties such as soy sauce, Sichuan peppercorns and brown sugar, helping farmers expand their market access and boost incomes.

In May this year, his father visited rural Sichuan for the first time and was astonished by the differences between rural China and Türkiye. "Many rural areas in Türkiye still lack internet access, and mountain roads are difficult. But in China, even the remotest villages have roads and electricity," Anbar's father said.

In February 2023, when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern Türkiye, Anbar joined a rescue team to provide translation and logistical support. "Seeing Chinese people go all out to help my country moved me beyond words," he said.

In June 2023, Anbar attended the opening ceremony of the Turkish Consulate in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan, bringing Luzhou specialties as gifts. "I wanted my compatriots and foreign friends to experience China's culture and cuisine," he explained.

As a "foreign son-in-law" in China, Anbar aspires to become a bridge for cross-cultural exchange. "I will share more videos on international social media platforms, inviting global friends to discover and experience the beauty of rural China while learning about China's culture and development," he said.

