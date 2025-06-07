China willing to work with Canada to promote steady improvement of bilateral ties: Premier Li

Xinhua) 09:28, June 07, 2025

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Canada, in the spirit of looking to the future, to promote the steady improvement of bilateral relations, bring them onto a track of sound and steady development, and strive for win-win cooperation, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Friday.

Speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the phone at the latter's request, Li said that Canada was one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, and the bilateral relationship was at the forefront of China's ties with Western nations for a long time. However, in recent years, the relationship has suffered serious difficulties due to unnecessary disruptions, he added.

The development of China and Canada represents opportunities rather than threats to each other, said Li, noting that there are no fundamental conflicts of interest between the two, only a tradition of friendship and mutual benefits.

He expressed hope that the Canadian side will make joint efforts with the Chinese side, view China's development in an objective and rational manner, and work together to achieve shared success and prosperity.

Looking ahead, there is enormous potential for China-Canada cooperation as the two economies are highly complementary, said Li, urging both sides to deepen cooperation in traditional areas, expand collaboration in emerging fields such as clean energy, climate change and scientific and technological innovation, and strengthen people-to-people as well as economic and trade exchanges.

Li called on both governments to listen to their people, respond to their concerns, and do more to enhance bilateral friendly cooperation and increase mutual understanding and trust.

China is willing to work with Canada, on the basis of equality and mutual respect, to seek and expand common ground while shelving and narrowing differences, strengthen exchanges and dialogue in various fields, and address each other's concerns appropriately, Li said.

Noting that the current international situation is intertwined with turmoil, and unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, Li said China is ready to work with Canada to jointly safeguard multilateralism and free trade, promote economic globalization and the multilateral trading system to develop in the right direction, and inject more stability into world peace and development.

For his part, Carney said that Canada and China have a profound traditional friendship and China is Canada's second-largest trading partner. While bilateral relations have experienced some setbacks in recent years, he said, Canada is ready to restart its relationship with China.

The Canadian side looks forward to resuming high-level exchanges and dialogue mechanisms in areas such as diplomacy and economic and trade with China, and strengthening pragmatic cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy and environmental protection, he added.

In the face of the current international landscape, Canada is willing to enhance communication and coordination with China, jointly safeguard the international financial and trading system, and contribute to promoting global sustainable development, Carney said.

