SCO summit host city Tianjin sees robust tourism during National Day holiday

TIANJIN, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Tianjin Municipality, which had hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, witnessed vigorous tourism and consumption during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, which ended on Wednesday.

During the eight-day holiday, the city recorded over 22.19 million tourist visits, an increase of 5.7 percent from the same period last year, according to the Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

Tourists spent nearly 21.6 billion yuan (about 3 billion U.S. dollars) during the holiday, up 13.2 percent year on year, the bureau said.

Chen Bing, deputy head of the bureau, noted that Tianjin's successful hosting of the SCO Summit from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 has added appeal to the city, with many places featured during the event becoming sought-after attractions during the holiday this year.

Notably, Haihe River night views, which gained significant attention during the 2025 SCO Summit, emerged as key drivers of urban cultural and tourism consumption during the holiday, logging an average daily visit of over 300,000 along riverbanks and on cruise boats.

Data from the municipal commerce bureau showed that the 415 trading enterprises under its monitoring posted a combined 3.11 billion yuan in sales, and received 21.4 million visits during the eight-day holiday, up 6.2 percent and 4.5 percent year on year, respectively.

