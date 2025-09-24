Third Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) kicks off

Xinhua) 09:27, September 24, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 23, 2025 shows the exterior view of the venue of the Third Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin. Themed "Jointly Building Cyber Security and Governing Cyberspace," the Third Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the Third Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 23, 2025. Themed "Jointly Building Cyber Security and Governing Cyberspace," the Third Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This photo taken on Sept. 23, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the Third Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin. Themed "Jointly Building Cyber Security and Governing Cyberspace," the Third Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Contestants compete at a cyber security competition held during the Third Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 23, 2025. Themed "Jointly Building Cyber Security and Governing Cyberspace," the Third Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Guests communicate with each other during the Third Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 23, 2025. Themed "Jointly Building Cyber Security and Governing Cyberspace," the Third Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Guests are seen walking out of the main venue of the Third Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 23, 2025. Themed "Jointly Building Cyber Security and Governing Cyberspace," the Third Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)