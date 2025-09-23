China's first green methanol bunkering for ro-ro ship completed in Tianjin

Xinhua) 16:14, September 23, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The methanol-dual fuel "ro-ro" (roll-on/roll-off) ship CM HONG KONG completed bunkering of 300 tonnes of green methanol at Tianjin Port in north China on Tuesday morning, marking the country's first green methanol refueling for a ro-ro vessel.

Sinopec Fuel Oil Sales Co., Ltd. conducted the operation using green methanol sourced from northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, which is produced from waste tires and biomass and can cut carbon dioxide emission by around 460 tonnes per refueling compared to conventional fuels.

As the global shipping industry accelerates its decarbonization efforts, clean and renewable methanol is gaining significant traction.

Tianjin, a key port city with proximity to green methanol production bases in north China, is actively advancing its green fuel industry. The port is equipped with dedicated infrastructure, including specialized liquid chemical berths, methanol storage tanks and dedicated railway lines.

This successful bunkering demonstrates Tianjin Port's capability for large-scale green methanol supply, marking a significant milestone for China's ports in supporting the global low-carbon transition, said Jiang Bingyu, an official from the Tianjin Investment Promotion Bureau.

The wider adoption of green methanol is poised to drive the energy transformation of the shipping sector and contribute significantly to international emission reduction goals, according to industry analysts.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)