Ice cream makers savor sweet success at China expo

Xinhua) 10:25, September 25, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Ice Cream China 2025 kicked off in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday, showcasing new products and technologies in the ice cream industry.

The three-day expo has attracted over 500 domestic and international companies, and features activities such as new product launches, professional seminars and business matchmaking events.

Over 2,000 overseas clients from more than 90 countries and regions are also attending the expo, doubling last year's number of foreign clients.

With an exhibition area of over 50,000 square meters, the event is showcasing ice creams, ice cream ingredients and refrigeration facilities.

Zhang Xiaohong, head of the organizing committee of Ice Cream China, said that despite the challenges of rising costs, heightened competition, supply chain shifts and weak consumption, the ice cream industry is forging ahead to pursue growth by innovating its products and exploring new markets.

Chinese brands are increasingly seeking overseas expansion. One Chinese manufacturer, Shenyang Deshi Cold Drink Food Co., Ltd., has reported interest from U.S. buyers in its ice creams that feature designs inspired by the Shenyang Palace Museum.

