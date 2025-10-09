Interview: Chinese travelers important driver of Singapore's visitor economy, says tourism analyst

Xinhua) 16:39, October 09, 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese travelers are now "a system-level driver of Singapore's visitor economy," Subramania Bhatt, a veteran tourism analyst based in the city-state, told Xinhua in a recent interview, noting that their travel patterns are increasingly extending beyond iconic landmarks, spilling over into smaller, niche itineraries and experiences.

According to the Singapore Tourism Board, since the introduction of visa-free travel between Singapore and China in February 2024, China has become Singapore's largest tourist source market. In the first eight months of 2025, Singapore recorded nearly 2.3 million visitor arrivals from China.

A China Outbound Travel Sentiment Survey in the third quarter of 2025 showed that Singapore was the most popular future travel destination among over 15,000 potential travelers in China.

The survey was conducted by China Trading Desk, a marketing and research firm specializing in Chinese consumers.

Bhatt, the founder and CEO of China Trading Desk, noted that beyond visa-free travel, two other factors are key to attracting Chinese tourists: seamless payments and targeted marketing in China.

Alipay and WeChat Pay are now widely accepted across hawkers, small merchants, malls, attractions, and retail outlets in Singapore, reducing friction and simplifying purchases. "This is confidence-building for first-timers and convenient for repeaters," Bhatt said.

Singapore's largest retailer, FairPrice Group, has expanded Alipay+ acceptance to more than 500 outlets, including supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and local food courts. Grab, a popular ride-hailing and delivery platform in Southeast Asia, has also become available through Alipay+ Voyager, allowing Alipay users to book rides directly from their digital wallets.

Bhatt also noted changes in social and cultural aspects. "On the social side, operators have quietly normalized Mandarin-forward service, menus and after-sales, lifting satisfaction without changing the city's character," he said.

Discovery on Chinese social platforms such as Xiaohongshu and Douyin is encouraging travelers to go beyond the main attractions, highlighting local culture in Peranakan neighborhoods, independent cafés, and nature trails, he added.

Bhatt said the trend remained evident in the third quarter, with Chinese travelers extending their itineraries beyond iconic landmarks to include smaller, niche experiences such as bookshops, traditional shophouses, cultural cooking classes, and street-art walks. "We see spillover from icons to micro-itineraries," he said.

