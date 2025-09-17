Chinese vice premier meets CEO of Singapore's GIC

Xinhua) 16:02, September 17, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Lim Chow Kiat, CEO of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), in Beijing on Wednesday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the all-round, high-quality, future-oriented partnership between China and Singapore has continuously reached new heights, setting a benchmark for cooperation among regional countries.

Ding noted that China's economy maintains a positive long-term trajectory, with new quality productive forces steadily developing, scientific and technological innovation yielding cumulative achievements, and the business environment consistently improving, making it a preferred destination for foreign enterprises.

China welcomes companies from all countries, including Singapore's GIC, to deepen their engagement in the Chinese market and to better share in China's development opportunities, Ding added.

Lim spoke highly of China's development achievements, expressed firm confidence in its future prospects, and conveyed willingness to strengthen cooperation to make positive contributions to the development of Singapore-China relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)