Chinese FM meets Singaporean counterpart

Xinhua) 16:31, June 24, 2025

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday met with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that President Xi Jinping had just held a fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. China appreciates Singapore's reaffirmation of the one-China policy and unequivocal opposition to "Taiwan independence."

China is willing to take the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore as an opportunity to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and the outcomes of the visit, Wang added.

Balakrishnan said that Singapore was willing to work with China, with a forward-looking and strategic vision, to seize the opportunities brought by the development of emerging technologies and deepen cooperation in various fields such as economy, trade, investment and connectivity. Singapore will, together with other ASEAN countries and China, adhere to openness and inclusiveness and defend multilateralism.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)