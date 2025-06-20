Singaporean PM to visit China

Xinhua) 15:52, June 20, 2025

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will pay an official visit to China from June 22 to 26 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

