Singaporean PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:52, June 20, 2025
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will pay an official visit to China from June 22 to 26 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
