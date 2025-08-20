Chinese defense minister meets with permanent secretary of Singaporean defense ministry

Xinhua) 09:34, August 20, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun met with Chan Heng Kee, permanent secretary of Singapore's Ministry of Defense, on Tuesday in Beijing.

During their meeting, Dong said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore 35 years ago, the longstanding friendship between the two countries has been consolidated continuously and bilateral cooperation has achieved fruitful results.

China is willing to work with Singapore to implement the important consensus reached between their two heads of state, maintain regular exchange at various levels and in various fields, and strengthen coordination and cooperation on both regional and multilateral platforms, Dong said.

China is also willing to join hands with Singapore to support each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, and to safeguard international and regional peace and stability, he said.

Noting that Singapore adheres to the one-China policy, Chan said his country is willing to enhance high-level exchange with China, to expand and intensify multilateral cooperation, joint military exercises and training, and exchanges among educational institutions, and to promote the greater development of relations between the two countries and their militaries.

