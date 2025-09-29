Photo exhibition opens in Singapore to mark 35th anniversary of China-Singapore diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 10:06, September 29, 2025

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition themed "Close Neighbors Progress Together" celebrating the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore opened Sunday at the China Cultural Center in Singapore, with a China-Singapore media forum held on the same day.

Jointly organized by Xinhua News Agency Asia-Pacific Regional Bureau, China Photo Service Co., Ltd., and the Singapore China Friendship Association, the exhibition features 71 news photographs that capture major events and precious moments in the political, economic, cultural, and other spheres of bilateral cooperation over the past 35 years.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Cao Zhongming said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-Singapore relations have progressed from initiation and deepening to upgrading and leapfrogging, forming an all-round, high-quality and forward-looking partnership.

Mu Liguo, assistant honorary secretary of the Singapore China Friendship Association, expressed the hope for more practical cooperation between the two countries in areas such as youth exchanges, education, science and technology, as well as economy and trade.

Former Singaporean Minister of State Chan Soo Sen said that the exhibition demonstrates the enduring friendship between the two nations and the rapid progress of cooperation in various fields over the past 35 years. He voiced confidence in the future of mutually beneficial and forward-looking collaboration.

During the media forum, media representatives from both countries discussed how the media can further contribute to the advancement of bilateral relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)