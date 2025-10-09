Xi to attend opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, deliver keynote speech

Xinhua) 15:44, October 09, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Global Leaders' Meeting on Women will be held in Beijing from Oct. 13 to 14. Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the meeting and deliver a keynote speech, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.

The meeting, co-hosted by China and UN Women, will gather heads of state, government leaders, parliamentary leaders, deputy prime ministers, ministerial officials, leaders of international organizations, and friendly personnel from various continents, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, which adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, Guo said the meeting aims to reaffirm the spirit of the conference and accelerate the implementation of its outcomes.

He said the meeting will inject new momentum into advancing gender equality and the well-rounded development of women, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Guo said China looks forward to working with the international community to ensure the success of the upcoming meeting, making it another milestone in the history of global women's development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)