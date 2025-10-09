Languages

Archive

Home>>

Quotes from Xi | 'A harmonious family will prosper'

(People's Daily App) 11:12, October 09, 2025

President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of loving both one's family and the nation on many occasions. Let's revisit some of Xi's inspiring words.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories