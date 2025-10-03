Xi congratulates Tianjin University on 130th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 09:01, October 03, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to Tianjin University, celebrating its 130th founding anniversary.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended his congratulations to the faculty, students and alumni of the university.

In his reply letter dated Tuesday, Xi described the anniversary as a new starting point for the university and called on its faculty and students to focus on major national strategic needs.

He expressed his hope that they deepen reforms in teaching and scientific research, strengthen efforts in basic research, and achieve greater breakthroughs in science and technology.

Xi also urged them to raise the quality of talent development, better serve economic and social progress, and contribute to the country's efforts to build a strong educational system, enhance scientific and technological strength, and advance Chinese modernization.

Founded in 1895 as Peiyang University, Tianjin University was the first modern university of China and adopted its current name in 1951.

Its faculty and students recently wrote to Xi, expressing their determination to cultivate talent independently and achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology.

