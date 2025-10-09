Home>>
As united as pomegranate seeds: Xi on ethnic unity
(People's Daily App) 15:24, October 09, 2025
President Xi Jinping has said on multiple occasions that all ethnic groups should remain as closely united as the seeds of a pomegranate. Xi has visited villages and communities of ethnic minorities across the nation, vowing that "not a single ethnic group should be left behind" in the country's drive to advance Chinese modernization.
