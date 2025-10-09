China sees 16.34 mln cross-border trips during eight-day holiday

Xinhua) 14:41, October 09, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- China saw a total of 16.34 million cross-border trips during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, which ended on Wednesday, according to official data.

The average daily number of cross-border trips exceeded 2 million, marking an 11.5 percent year-on-year increase, the National Immigration Administration said on Thursday.

During the holiday, cross-border trips by foreigners surged 21.6 percent to 1.43 million. A total of 751,000 foreigners entered the country, including 535,000 under the visa-free policy, representing year-on-year increases of 19.8 percent and 46.8 percent, respectively.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)