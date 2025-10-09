Surge in Chinese holiday travelers boosts European tourism, cultural exchanges

A Chinese tourist poses for a photo at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

BRUSSELS, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- High in the Swiss Alps at an altitude of 3,454 meters, Jungfraujoch glistened under clear skies as Chinese holiday-goers marveled at the snow-clad peaks. Some were waving flags with excitement, and a newlywed couple posed with a red "Double Happiness" Chinese character -- a traditional symbol of Chinese weddings -- to mark their honeymoon.

From Switzerland's snowy peaks to Italy's artistic treasures, Chinese outbound travelers have flocked to Europe during this year's "Golden Week," observed from Oct. 1 to 8, injecting more vitality into the region's tourism and cultural sectors.

Europeans not only value the economic benefits brought by Chinese tourists but also appreciate the cultural exchanges that come with them.

SURGE IN CHINESE TOURISTS

Top European tourism destinations, such as Paris, Rome, Madrid and London, have seen a recent surge in Chinese tourists. According to Guo Dongjie, vice president of Ctrip.com, a leading Chinese online travel service provider, more than 30 percent of outbound tourism bookings during this holiday were for European countries, making Europe the top choice among all overseas regions.

Aside from popular destinations in Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and lesser-known countries such as Serbia and Croatia have also witnessed a growing number of Chinese tourists during the holiday, said Guo.

The long national holiday is a great opportunity for Chinese professionals to travel all the way to Europe, said Mr. Duan, a tourist from Henan Province in central China visiting Switzerland.

A Chinese tourist poses for photos in front of the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

On Oct. 1, groups of Chinese tourists gathered before the Louvre's gleaming glass pyramid in Paris, the iconic masterpiece designed by Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei. Many were young travelers in their 30s, exploring Europe's landmarks on their own or with local guides to enjoy leisure and deeper cultural insight.

Three days later, near Rome's famed Colosseum, Italian tour guide Marina Daga was busy receiving different groups of Chinese guests who kept arriving. As one of the few licensed local guides fluent in Chinese, Daga is in high demand among small and family tour groups from China, who relish the chance to learn about ancient Rome from a native expert.

"Chinese tourists have increased noticeably since the end of September and become the main source of our clientele," she told Xinhua, noting young travelers and family groups are particularly prominent.

ROBUST AND REFINED SPENDING

Chinese tourists are increasingly seeking authentic, local, and cultural experiences in Europe rather than "tick-the-box" sightseeing, while demonstrating strong spending power in related activities and products.

According to Daga, Italy's wealth of cultural treasures invites Chinese tourists to bespoke, small-group tours, allowing them to immerse themselves in the country's rich history and vibrant cultural heritage for a detailed, first-hand experience.

"They are also keen to take part in activities such as Italian pasta-making classes and wine tastings," she said, adding these interactive events have increasingly found their places in the itineraries of younger Chinese tourists.

Vicky Li, a Chinese student traveler, booked a coffee-tasting experience in Paris' Marais district. "I want to bring back not just souvenirs, but also the stories behind them," she said.

Caroline Paul, president of France's tourism marketing consultancy Talents Travel, noted that younger travelers now have strong purchasing power and would like to pay for small tour groups to venture off the beaten path, social media recommendations and luxury hotels.

Two Chinese tourists take a selfie near the Big Ben in London, Britain, Oct. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

In London, cultural products with added value are attracting Chinese travelers. At the National Gallery downtown, Zhang Boan from Beijing, a collector of magnets, displayed the souvenirs he brought back from the British Museum. "Visiting museums here is really fun -- you get to experience different cultures," he said.

Meanwhile, at Jo Malone's boutique, shoppers browsing the displays get intoxicated with the scents of fresh perfumes. Chinese visitors are especially drawn to limited editions of perfumes that offer extra value, according to Francesca Platt, a salesperson for a prestigious British perfume brand. "For example, many of them ask for editions featuring elements of famous cartoon characters, like Paddington," she explained.

Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary-general of UN Tourism, told Xinhua that China has long been a major source market for global tourism. In many destinations, most notably in Europe, Chinese tourists support countless businesses and livelihoods.

Paul added that the Chinese market still holds enormous consumption potential: "China is a market with very strong growth and should not be neglected."

CULTURAL EXCHANGES VIA TOURISM

Tourism is a two-way dialogue between different cultures; the influx of Chinese tourists, especially younger groups, not only allows them to familiarize themselves with European traditions and cultures, but also enables them to share Chinese culture and China's latest development with locals.

In many of Daga's guided tours in Rome, Chinese tourists enthusiastically share the stories about the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival and other customs with her.

"Every time I take Chinese visitors to the Colosseum, they tell me about the dynasties in China that existed at the same time as ancient Rome. I really enjoy those exchanges," she said, adding that some Chinese travelers even bring her small gifts from home. "The cultural connection between our two countries feels genuine and heartwarming through these interactions."

During their trip to Spain, Chen Jimiao and Yu Lingge from Beijing immersed themselves in the extraordinary atmosphere of Spanish football, attending a thrilling La Liga match between Real Madrid and Villarreal.

Chinese tourists visit the center of Rome, Italy, Oct. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

"The match was a key part of our European itinerary, and it allowed us to experience the authentic football culture here," they said, adding that the experience was well worth the expensive tickets.

Albena Fricke, responsible for public relations and marketing solutions at German travel agency Flamingo Tours, told Xinhua that young Chinese tourists are highly welcomed because they are well-educated, curious, courageous, proud of their culture, and highly open to the outside world.

She stressed that Europe benefits from Chinese visitors, just as China values its connections with the continent. "In the upcoming year, we expect a one-third increase in tourism traffic for both destinations," she said.

Fricke said the agency plans to offer more diverse and extended tour packages, including exchange programs for young Chinese travelers. "In this way, we can build the foundations for a solid bridge between Europe and China," she added.

