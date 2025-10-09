China booth shines at IMEX America 2025 trade show

Xinhua) 13:40, October 09, 2025

LAS VEGAS, United States, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- With a wide range of tourism resources and new products, the China booth has shone at IMEX America 2025, drawing throngs of visitors and business representatives for exchanges and cooperation.

The 2025 edition of IMEX America, the world's largest and most influential exhibition for the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry, runs from Tuesday through Thursday in the western U.S. city of Las Vegas.

The annual event dedicated to the MICE industry, a specialized segment of tourism, covers nearly all major global tourism destinations, promotional agencies, travel companies, and hotel and hospitality groups, ranking first globally in both exhibitor and buyer participation.

According to business consulting firm Grand View Research, the global MICE market was valued at 870.46 billion U.S. dollars in 2024 and is projected to reach 1.47 trillion dollars by 2030.

The IMEX America organizer said the 2024 edition attracted over 3,500 exhibitors and 5,700 buyers, exceeding the scale of last year's event.

Wu Dawei, director of the China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles, said that at the 2025 show, the China booth has expanded to nearly twice the size of last year's, indicating strong confidence about a larger share in the international MICE market.

The event organizer noted in a press release Tuesday that the enlarged China booth reflects a sustained recovery of the global tourism industry after the pandemic.

At the trade show, tourism officials and business representatives from China's national capital Beijing, Shaanxi and Sichuan Provinces, Chongqing Municipality, and Xizang Autonomous Region have presented a wide range of tourism products, diverse tourism resources and new tourism developments to global buyers, such as the latest MICE facilities, service capabilities, and innovative products.

The China booth also hosts a daily "China Moment" event around noon, featuring intangible cultural heritage displays and distinctive cultural experiences.

"I think China is a market with great potential -- not only are there many places worth visiting, but the transportation system is fast and reliable, and the hotels are excellent," said Gustavo Garcia Santa Cruz, an Argentine tourism practitioner engaged in high-end customized group travel, after attending a China booth presentation on Wednesday morning.

"I think culture is also a big plus, so that's great. Some of my clients may consider one-week products, while others could explore 28-day in-depth tours," he said.

Linda Wang, Country Director of Asia Concierge China and an industry veteran from Beijing, noted that the Chinese capital, as both a major gateway of China and an ancient city with a history of over 3,000 years, remains a top destination for MICE travels.

"What now interests overseas clients is not only the increasing number of new hotels and upgraded services, but also many high-tech experiences such as autonomous vehicles and a cashless lifestyle," Wang said.

"We even organize visits to tech companies such as JD.com, which has greatly intrigued our clients. The results of this year's show's participation are excellent for us," she added.

Wu believes that the Chinese tourism industry has, in recent years, focused on "precise demand, diversified products and internationalized services" to support inbound tourism, notably leading to a growth in the MICE sector.

A remarkable improvement in convention centers, hotels, and conference facilities has helped lay a solid foundation for Chinese destinations to host major international events, he added.

Local tourism products developed by destinations to combine cultural experience, specialty industry and natural landscape have further enhanced China's appeal in the global market, he said.

